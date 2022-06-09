SG Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

SG Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 60,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,402,000. Minerals Technologies makes up about 1.7% of SG Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MTX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,017,929 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,462,000 after purchasing an additional 63,170 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,015,432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after buying an additional 4,393 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after buying an additional 33,627 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Minerals Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 807,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,067,000 after acquiring an additional 31,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after acquiring an additional 147,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTX traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.70. The company had a trading volume of 69 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,128. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.31 and a fifty-two week high of $85.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.01.

Minerals Technologies ( NYSE:MTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.11. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $519.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $513.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

