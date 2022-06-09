SFG Wealth Management LLC. Takes $2.92 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBUS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 33,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,916,000. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF makes up 2.6% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BBUS. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 845.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 27.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,859,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,060,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BBUS traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $73.52. 3,420 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,310. JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $87.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.82.

