SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases Shares of 3,425 Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fure Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Fure Financial Corp now owns 14,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $217.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,706. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $201.98 and a fifty-two week high of $261.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $222.18 and its 200-day moving average is $233.70.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

