SFG Wealth Management LLC. Purchases New Shares in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,436,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,429,000 after purchasing an additional 19,077 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,206,000 after purchasing an additional 390,111 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after purchasing an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,363,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,849,000 after purchasing an additional 78,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,508,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,524,000 after purchasing an additional 28,891 shares in the last quarter.

FTCS stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.63. 611 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 479,430. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.63. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1-year low of $69.86 and a 1-year high of $85.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.196 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

