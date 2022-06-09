SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,354 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $491,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,379,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,893,733,000 after purchasing an additional 219,401 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 22,864,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,768,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,775,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $647,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,808,491 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,626,846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,751,000 after acquiring an additional 133,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,329,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $555,855,000 after acquiring an additional 640,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $681,432.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 464,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,011,416.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEG traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.57. The stock had a trading volume of 22,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,488. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $58.96 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.11.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -84.05%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PEG shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

