SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,477,000. McCormick & Company, Incorporated accounts for about 1.3% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MKC. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 21,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 20.4% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 6.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 82,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 31.6% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 82,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after buying an additional 19,858 shares during the period. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

MKC stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,332. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.23. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.43%.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, CFO Michael R. Smith sold 19,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $2,079,343.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,678,321. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

