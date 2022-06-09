SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cordant Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000.

IVV traded down $1.42 on Thursday, hitting $411.52. 158,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,670,931. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $442.79. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $382.17 and a 12 month high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

