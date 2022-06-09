SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $616,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded down $1.05 on Thursday, reaching $186.90. The stock had a trading volume of 620,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,216,624. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.90 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.