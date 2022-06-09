SFG Wealth Management LLC. Makes New Investment in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,094,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of SFG Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. SFG Wealth Management LLC. owned approximately 25.61% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $492,829,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,756,000 after buying an additional 115,161 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 755,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,584,000 after buying an additional 374,907 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $75,119,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the third quarter worth about $60,640,000.

Shares of QQQM traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $127.01. The company had a trading volume of 8,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,706. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $131.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.41. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $115.28 and a 1-year high of $167.91.

