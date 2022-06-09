SFG Wealth Management LLC. Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

SFG Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 921 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 40,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $13,780,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 27,256 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $9,250,000 after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.37.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total value of $111,345.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,368,915.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 10,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.35, for a total transaction of $2,059,122.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $924,022.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 46,112 shares of company stock worth $9,283,967 in the last ninety days. 13.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of META traded down $2.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $195.01. The stock had a trading volume of 246,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,925,612. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $169.00 and a 52-week high of $384.33. The business’s fifty day moving average is $202.19 and its 200 day moving average is $250.74. The firm has a market cap of $527.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

