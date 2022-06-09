Seven Eight Capital LP Trims Stock Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Seven Eight Capital LP trimmed its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 93,205 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,184,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Snap in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Snap by 80.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Snap alerts:

In related news, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.25, for a total transaction of $7,312,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,327,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,589,437. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 15,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.92, for a total transaction of $456,155.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,543,187 shares of company stock worth $44,290,878 in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $14.89. 494,375 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,159,980. Snap Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.55 and a 12-month high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.03 and a beta of 1.22.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). Snap had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Snap’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Snap from $34.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $70.00 to $26.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $47.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $52.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Snap from $58.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

About Snap (Get Rating)

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.