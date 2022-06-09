Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 190,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VRM. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vroom in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vroom by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Vroom by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Vroom during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Vroom by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 126,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Vroom alerts:

Shares of VRM traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1.25. 231,194 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,528,586. The firm has a market cap of $172.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.85. Vroom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.08 and a 12-month high of $45.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Vroom ( NASDAQ:VRM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $878.18 million. Vroom had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 41.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Vroom, Inc. will post -3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. sold 14,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $41,800.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,868 shares of company stock worth $121,772 in the last quarter. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on VRM. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. William Blair cut shares of Vroom from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Truist Financial cut shares of Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.64.

Vroom Profile (Get Rating)

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vroom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vroom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.