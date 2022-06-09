Seven Eight Capital LP Takes Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,769,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Carvana by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,570,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,682 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Carvana by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Carvana in the 3rd quarter worth about $317,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $581,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 457,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,004,000 after purchasing an additional 103,454 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Wedbush cut their price target on Carvana from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Carvana from $121.00 to $80.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Carvana from $130.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised Carvana from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.43.

In other Carvana news, major shareholder Ernest C. Garcia II bought 3,362,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $269,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,362,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Ernest C. Garcia III bought 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,000,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 804,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,384,720. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 3,760,250 shares of company stock valued at $295,965,535 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.18. The stock had a trading volume of 63,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,432,654. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 2.60. Carvana Co. has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $376.83.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 69.88% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Carvana Co. will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

