Seven Eight Capital LP Takes $2.27 Million Position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 29,425 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,265,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CIEN. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 605.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,825 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $46,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,632 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Ciena by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,228,966 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,915,000 after purchasing an additional 267,539 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Ciena by 101.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,640 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 19,917 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,518 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ciena by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 290,697 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ciena alerts:

CIEN traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $48.13. 3,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,765. The firm has a market cap of $7.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.87. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $46.60 and a twelve month high of $78.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $54.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $949.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $950.86 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 11.15%. Ciena’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ciena Co. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $66.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $96.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $92.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ciena from $84.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.33.

In other Ciena news, Director Judith M. Obrien sold 2,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $174,314.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 68,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,196,137.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.19, for a total transaction of $177,772.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 443,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,280,545.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,828 shares of company stock valued at $1,732,259. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ciena Profile (Get Rating)

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.