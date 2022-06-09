Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases New Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,376 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,000. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Cowen raised their target price on Tesla from $660.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $900.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $901.82.

TSLA stock traded up $33.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $758.86. The company had a trading volume of 453,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,443,008. The firm has a market cap of $786.19 billion, a PE ratio of 98.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 2.13. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $593.50 and a 1-year high of $1,243.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $864.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $932.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,065.00, for a total transaction of $3,727,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,141.94, for a total value of $1,484,522.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,673,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 416,669 shares of company stock worth $369,312,309 in the last 90 days. 25.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.