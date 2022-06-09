Seven Eight Capital LP Purchases 36,115 Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Seven Eight Capital LP increased its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 316,965 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 36,115 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $2,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Hut 8 Mining alerts:

Hut 8 Mining stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $2.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 383,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,376,788. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 20.13 and a quick ratio of 20.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.92. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $16.57.

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $45.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. Equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUT. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hut 8 Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hut 8 Mining presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

About Hut 8 Mining (Get Rating)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hut 8 Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hut 8 Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.