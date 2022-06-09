Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $9.21 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 120,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,212,000. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up about 1.6% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after acquiring an additional 3,832,086 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 18,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,377,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $414,000. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.09. The company had a trading volume of 72,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,720,176. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $88.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.36. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $70.89 and a one year high of $94.92.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

