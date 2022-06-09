Seven Eight Capital LP Invests $2.69 Million in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,687,000. Seven Eight Capital LP owned approximately 0.11% of BigCommerce as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BIGC. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after buying an additional 3,325 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 69.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 337,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,916,000 after buying an additional 138,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 47.2% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 3,064 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 442.5% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 261,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,252,000 after purchasing an additional 213,444 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 75.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 906,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,894,000 after purchasing an additional 389,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

Shares of BIGC stock traded down $0.69 on Thursday, reaching $18.92. 18,261 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,773,087. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.88 and a 200-day moving average of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 6.69 and a quick ratio of 6.69. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $12.71 and a one year high of $72.20.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $66.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.77 million. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a negative net margin of 43.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

BIGC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.59.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $1,104,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 183,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,053,448.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Lisa Eggerton sold 3,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.11, for a total transaction of $69,178.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 117,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,242,405.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 171,829 shares of company stock worth $3,424,591 in the last 90 days. 31.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BigCommerce Company Profile (Get Rating)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.