Seven Eight Capital LP Has $4.28 Million Stock Holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Seven Eight Capital LP lowered its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 235,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,717 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies accounts for approximately 0.8% of Seven Eight Capital LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $4,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC increased its stake in Palantir Technologies by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 27,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in Palantir Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 21,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 1.0% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 84,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLTR stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.99. 305,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,962,112. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.54.

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Palantir Technologies had a positive return on equity of 12.04% and a negative net margin of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $446.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $443.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 22,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total transaction of $182,007.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 697,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,602,563.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 36,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $501,875.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,939,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,669,857.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,822 shares of company stock worth $1,077,510. Corporate insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.20.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides palantir gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

