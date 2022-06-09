Seven Eight Capital LP Buys Shares of 16,517 PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,869,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 9,226,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,683 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,908,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,589 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $165.86. The company had a trading volume of 24,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,618,812. The firm has a market cap of $229.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $169.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 62.93%.

In related news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

