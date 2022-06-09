Seven Eight Capital LP Acquires Shares of 306,723 Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLK – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 306,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,003,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $2,601,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Allakos by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,818,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,216,000 after purchasing an additional 120,668 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos during the 4th quarter worth $615,000. Finally, Commodore Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Allakos in the 4th quarter worth about $7,985,000. Institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLK stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.36. The stock had a trading volume of 23,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,791. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.85. Allakos Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $11.73. The stock has a market cap of $184.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Allakos ( NASDAQ:ALLK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($3.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by ($1.89). As a group, analysts predict that Allakos Inc. will post -5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Allakos from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Allakos from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Allakos in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allakos currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.22.

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics that target immunomodulatory receptors present on immune effector cells in allergy, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company's lead monoclonal antibody is lirentelimab (AK002), which is in a Phase III study for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and/or eosinophilic duodenitis; a Phase II/III study for eosinophilic esophagitis; and a Phase II clinical study to atopic dermatitis and chronic spontaneous urticaria.

