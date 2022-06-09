Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Increases Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 135,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. Alaska Air Group accounts for approximately 2.2% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Alaska Air Group worth $7,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALK. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 5,716.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,177 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Alaska Air Group by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

Shares of NYSE ALK traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.93. The company had a trading volume of 3,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,696,245. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.75. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.39 and a fifty-two week high of $67.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

