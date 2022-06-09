Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC lifted its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,372,387 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281,276 shares during the quarter. Kinross Gold comprises 4.3% of Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Semper Augustus Investments Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Kinross Gold worth $13,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Kinross Gold in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on KGC. StockNews.com began coverage on Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.36.

Shares of Kinross Gold stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.39. The stock had a trading volume of 267,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,565,829. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.19 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.44. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $3.92 and a 52 week high of $7.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.02). Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is -33.33%.

Kinross Gold Profile (Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.