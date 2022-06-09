Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) Shares Gap Down to $2.11

Sema4 Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SMFR – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.11, but opened at $2.00. Sema4 shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 10,690 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SMFR. Cowen decreased their price target on Sema4 from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sema4 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Compass Point decreased their target price on Sema4 to $5.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sema4 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Sema4 currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.08.

Get Sema4 alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.08 and a quick ratio of 3.72.

Sema4 ( NASDAQ:SMFR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sema4 Holdings Corp. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Isaac Ro sold 19,515 shares of Sema4 stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.46, for a total value of $48,006.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 201,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,393.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Schadt acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.92 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 243,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,289.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 14,037,500 shares of company stock worth $55,942,000 and have sold 33,099 shares worth $79,156.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sema4 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,426,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,688,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sema4 in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Sema4 in the third quarter valued at approximately $22,770,000.

Sema4 Company Profile (NASDAQ:SMFR)

Sema4 Holdings Corp., doing business as Sema4, operates as a health information company that enhances diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of disease through data. The company provides Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that delivers comprehensive insights to biopharma to accelerate the drug discovery, development, and commercialization life-cycle, as well as analytics for actionable insights, pre-clinical and clinical trial support, and advanced sequencing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sema4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sema4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.