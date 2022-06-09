Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 74,472 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Select Equity Group L.P. trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) by 73.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,630 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 74,472 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FB. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FB opened at $196.64 on Thursday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.00 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $202.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.17 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $290.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.37.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,420 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total transaction of $287,067.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $324,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,425 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.16, for a total value of $1,298,878.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,927.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,112 shares of company stock valued at $9,283,967. Insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

