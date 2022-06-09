Select Equity Group L.P. Sells 105,416 Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN)

Select Equity Group L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 276,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 105,416 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.14% of Garmin worth $37,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,314 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Garmin by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Garmin from $141.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Garmin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Garmin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on Garmin from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Garmin from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

NYSE:GRMN opened at $103.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.39. The stock has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.02. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $96.79 and a 52 week high of $178.80.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

