Select Equity Group L.P. Raises Position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,383 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Tenable by 75.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,192,000 after acquiring an additional 925,504 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $49,563,000. Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in Tenable by 63.4% in the third quarter. Washington Harbour Partners LP now owns 1,679,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,499,000 after acquiring an additional 651,897 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in Tenable in the fourth quarter valued at $34,806,000. 83.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TENB stock opened at $51.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.12. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.77 and a 52-week high of $63.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.57 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Tenable ( NASDAQ:TENB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business had revenue of $159.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.46, for a total transaction of $1,386,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $67,265.90. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,920,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 253,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,511,368 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.29.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

