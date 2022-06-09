Select Equity Group L.P. Raises Position in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,937 shares of the software’s stock after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $2,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. David J Yvars Group purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Altair Engineering during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 860 shares of the software’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Altair Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Uwe Schramm sold 5,934 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.64, for a total value of $312,365.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,332,425.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Ralph Scapa sold 1,760 shares of Altair Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,213 shares of company stock worth $717,867. Insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

ALTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altair Engineering from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

Shares of ALTR stock opened at $54.57 on Thursday. Altair Engineering Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $82.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -303.15 and a beta of 1.54.

Altair Engineering (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.08. Altair Engineering had a negative net margin of 2.15% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $159.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.16 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altair Engineering Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altair Engineering Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions in the areas of simulation, high-performance computing, data analytics, and artificial intelligence worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes solvers and optimization technology products, high-performance computing software applications and hardware products, modeling and visualization tools, data analytics and analysis products, and Internet of Things platform and analytics tools, as well as support and the complementary software products.

