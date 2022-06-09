Select Equity Group L.P. Purchases Shares of 39,447 Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 39,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Covetrus in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in Covetrus by 208.4% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Covetrus by 122.1% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 10,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Covetrus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $191,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVET opened at $20.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.48. Covetrus, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.39 and a 52 week high of $29.01. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.10 and a beta of 1.92.

Covetrus ( NASDAQ:CVET Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Covetrus had a positive return on equity of 1.92% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVET. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Covetrus from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. William Blair downgraded Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Covetrus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James cut Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.43.

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

