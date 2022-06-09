Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New Investment in Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 914,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,514,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Neogen by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Neogen by 372.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neogen in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NEOG stock opened at $25.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 55.96 and a beta of 0.60. Neogen Co. has a 1 year low of $24.90 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $128.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.99 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 9.55%. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

