Select Equity Group L.P. Makes New $269,000 Investment in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 9,190 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 150,096 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $15,994,000 after purchasing an additional 10,817 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Badger Meter during the fourth quarter valued at about $540,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 12,617 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,067 shares in the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BMI opened at $80.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.01. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.86. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.82 and a 1 year high of $112.36.

Badger Meter ( NYSE:BMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $132.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.54 million. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 11.82%. Badger Meter’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Badger Meter’s payout ratio is presently 38.10%.

BMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Badger Meter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Badger Meter from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Badger Meter from $93.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.67.

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

