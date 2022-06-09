Select Equity Group L.P. Invests $358,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $358,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $555,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 909.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000.

IWM stock opened at $187.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $168.90 and a 1-year high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.39.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

