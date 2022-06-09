Select Equity Group L.P. Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Select Equity Group L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,332 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,777 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $1,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Goosehead Insurance by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 262,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,164,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Goosehead Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance during the third quarter worth $838,000.

GSHD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $120.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.43.

In other Goosehead Insurance news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 38,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,172,505.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $10,978,349.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Patrick Ryan Langston sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.15, for a total value of $1,504,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $250,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 92,472 shares of company stock worth $6,409,944 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

GSHD stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 334.46, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.33. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 12-month low of $43.66 and a 12-month high of $181.30.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $41.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.69 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.20% and a negative return on equity of 5.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers homeowner's, insurance, automotive, dwelling property insurance, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

