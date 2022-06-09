Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 998 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Phreesia worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,592,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 30.5% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,953,000 after buying an additional 274,331 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,763,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,468,000 after purchasing an additional 179,222 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 27.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 799,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,333,000 after purchasing an additional 172,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Phreesia by 271.6% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 226,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,959,000 after purchasing an additional 165,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PHR opened at $21.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. Phreesia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.19 and a twelve month high of $76.10.

Phreesia ( NYSE:PHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $63.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.24 million. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 36.36% and a negative net margin of 69.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Phreesia, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, General Counsel Allison C. Hoffman sold 3,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total transaction of $66,726.63. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 115,099 shares in the company, valued at $1,964,739.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Phreesia from $51.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Phreesia from $29.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Phreesia from $81.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Phreesia from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.94.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

