Select Equity Group L.P. Buys 39,388 Shares of First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,514,375 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,388 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. owned 0.99% of First Advantage worth $28,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors lifted its position in First Advantage by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,579,000 after buying an additional 2,139,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in First Advantage by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,743,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,279,000 after buying an additional 1,264,954 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408,258 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 112.8% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 2,311,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,375 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,142,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,786,000 after purchasing an additional 419,227 shares during the period. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of First Advantage in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Advantage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

Shares of First Advantage stock opened at $14.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.78 and a 200-day moving average of $17.15. First Advantage Co. has a 1-year low of $14.09 and a 1-year high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 43.55.

First Advantage (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. First Advantage had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 13.25%. Research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

