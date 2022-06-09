Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires Shares of 385,852 GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS)

Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 385,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,069,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arrow Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $70.00 to $72.50 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $82.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $78.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.59 and a 1 year high of $79.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.83.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Profile (Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.