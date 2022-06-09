Select Equity Group L.P. Acquires 3,484 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 90.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares during the quarter. Select Equity Group L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $3,789,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust stock opened at $460.42 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $482.73. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $424.27 and a 1 year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

