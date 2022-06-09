Sei Investments Co. Sells 17,685 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,330,408 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 17,685 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises about 0.7% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $391,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leverty Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA traded up $0.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $187.08. The stock had a trading volume of 442,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,370,380. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.63 and its 200 day moving average is $243.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $467.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.59.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVDA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price objective on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.77.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total transaction of $4,409,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 118,916 shares of company stock worth $32,223,979. 4.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

