Sei Investments Co. Sells 115,843 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Sei Investments Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,246,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,843 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $147,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of INVH. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 53.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Invitation Homes by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares in the last quarter.

INVH stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.38. 34,518 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,021,707. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $22.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 176.00%.

INVH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.50 to $42.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.58.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

