Sei Investments Co. Purchases 547,730 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) by 229.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 786,665 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 547,730 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $113,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. ACG Wealth increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 12,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 527.3% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,450,000 after buying an additional 43,563 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,847,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,672 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kelly Bodnar Battles sold 560 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,882. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.95, for a total value of $10,295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,520,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,234,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 522,820 shares of company stock worth $55,672,591. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ANET stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $101.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,864,123. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.70. The company has a market capitalization of $31.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.29. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.18 and a fifty-two week high of $148.57.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 29.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen increased their price target on Arista Networks from $151.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.61.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

