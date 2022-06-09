Sei Investments Co. Has $260.91 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,203,356 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 141,972 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Visa worth $260,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in Visa by 500.0% during the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in Visa by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on V. Piper Sandler downgraded Visa from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $283.00 to $239.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. raised Visa to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.88.

NYSE V traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, reaching $211.01. 54,071 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,738,392. The firm has a market cap of $401.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $210.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.67 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 51.10% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.58%.

In other Visa news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 1,114 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.94, for a total value of $234,987.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.91, for a total transaction of $2,015,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,047 shares of company stock worth $8,980,042 over the last ninety days. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

