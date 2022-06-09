Sei Investments Co. Has $135.86 Million Position in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.59% of Essex Property Trust worth $135,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $458,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Essex Property Trust by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 208,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,613,000 after purchasing an additional 27,661 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ESS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Essex Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $352.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Essex Property Trust from $420.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Essex Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $378.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Essex Property Trust from $343.00 to $313.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $347.69.

NYSE ESS traded down $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $276.42. 2,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,632. The business’s fifty day moving average is $316.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $330.31. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.50 and a 12 month high of $363.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.92, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 26.81% and a return on equity of 5.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. Analysts expect that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 14.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 145.70%.

In other Essex Property Trust news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total transaction of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total value of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

