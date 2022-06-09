Sei Investments Co. Has $124.76 Million Stock Holdings in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in ASML were worth $124,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ASML. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of ASML during the third quarter worth $1,240,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in ASML by 10.3% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in ASML during the third quarter valued at about $330,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ASML by 122.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,567,000 after buying an additional 7,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management raised its holdings in ASML by 13.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 530 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML traded down $10.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $557.05. The stock had a trading volume of 9,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,361. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $509.55 and a 52 week high of $895.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $580.42 and a 200 day moving average of $664.02. The company has a market cap of $228.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. ASML had a net margin of 31.56% and a return on equity of 54.58%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.80%.

ASML has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Societe Generale decreased their price objective on ASML from €800.00 ($860.22) to €710.00 ($763.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ASML in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.44.

About ASML (Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.