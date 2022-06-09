Sei Investments Co. Cuts Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sei Investments Co. reduced its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,181,351 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 18,091 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.29% of Boston Scientific worth $177,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 115.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 86,372 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after acquiring an additional 46,353 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth about $237,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 136.4% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,155,328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $93,520,000 after acquiring an additional 424,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,402,924. The firm has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.96 and a 1 year high of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BSX shares. StockNews.com cut Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Boston Scientific from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded Boston Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.50.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $295,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 139,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,516,769.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey B. Mirviss sold 11,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $500,002.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,513 shares of company stock valued at $1,948,200 in the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

