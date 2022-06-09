Sei Investments Co. Buys 92,684 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 598,788 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,684 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $215,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 8,446 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the period. Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 13,629 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,897,000 after purchasing an additional 4,457 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 724,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $260,197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 64,119 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $23,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Mastercard news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.74, for a total value of $34,847,283.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,841,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,033,167,903.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE MA traded down $6.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $356.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,917,799. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $351.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.24. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $305.61 and a 1-year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a net margin of 47.70% and a return on equity of 133.72%. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MA. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Mastercard from $412.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut shares of Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $460.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

