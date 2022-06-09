Sei Investments Co. Buys 150,088 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,985,454 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 150,088 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.55% of Healthpeak Properties worth $107,723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,566,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,597,000 after acquiring an additional 2,309,802 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,194,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,085,000 after purchasing an additional 322,098 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,969,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,537,000 after acquiring an additional 356,215 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Healthpeak Properties by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,861,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,556,000 after purchasing an additional 325,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,496,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,694 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PEAK traded down $0.34 on Thursday, reaching $27.12. 87,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,419,137. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.03 and its 200-day moving average is $33.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.74. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.39 and a fifty-two week high of $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Healthpeak Properties ( NYSE:PEAK Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $498.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.02 million. Healthpeak Properties had a net margin of 22.11% and a return on equity of 4.22%. Healthpeak Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 151.90%.

PEAK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Healthpeak Properties from $34.50 to $32.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Bank of America cut Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthpeak Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.95.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

