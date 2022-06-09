Sei Investments Co. Acquires 43,577 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 847,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,577 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.07% of PayPal worth $159,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,961 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,742 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in PayPal by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $0.44 on Thursday, reaching $87.07. 216,019 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,037,370. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on PayPal from $183.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

