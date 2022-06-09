Sei Investments Co. Acquires 186,089 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,547,401 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,089 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises about 0.6% of Sei Investments Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $306,507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 176.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.50.

Shares of NYSE TSM traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.78. 72,187 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,271,670. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a one year low of $85.39 and a one year high of $145.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.83 and its 200 day moving average is $110.05.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $491.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.53 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 38.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.89%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides complementary metal oxide silicon wafer fabrication processes to manufacture logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, and embedded memory semiconductors.

