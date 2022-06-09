Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 4,041 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,495 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,041 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $44,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $194.21. 20,773 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,698,439. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.42 and a 1 year high of $236.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.06%.

In other news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.