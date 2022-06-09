Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 2,460 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC trimmed its position in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 415,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,460 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Franco-Nevada worth $57,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,205,000 after purchasing an additional 32,871 shares during the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 134,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,006,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 100,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,893,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $113.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of FNV traded down $2.71 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $141.59. The stock had a trading volume of 25,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,734. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.43. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $124.95 and a one year high of $169.32. The firm has a market cap of $27.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.65.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 55.96% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $338.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.27 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

